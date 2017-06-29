Big blue whales surface in San Diego
As summer begins and springtime fades, the gray whales have completed their trip from the seas off Alaska to the lagoons of Baja Sur and back. But for those seeking whales to watch, this is the time for the giants: the blue whales.
