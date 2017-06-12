Balboa Park voted best California attraction
SAN DIEGO Balboa Park received the Reader's Choice Award for "Best California Attraction" by 10Best.com, topping such notable attractions as Disneyland, Yosemite Park and Lake Tahoe, among others. Visited by more than 10 million people annually, the iconic 1,200 acre park with its variety of museums, gardens, trails, performing arts venues and cultural and recreational attractions took top honors as the number one spot to visit in the nation's 31st state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|D West
|83
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|9 hr
|Solarman
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Instant Karma
|283
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|What The
|6
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Jun 16
|germitch
|7
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 15
|Banger
|5
|Review: online-versandapo
|Jun 15
|Littlebigrig961966
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC