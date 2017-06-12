Balboa Park voted best California att...

Balboa Park voted best California attraction

14 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

SAN DIEGO Balboa Park received the Reader's Choice Award for "Best California Attraction" by 10Best.com, topping such notable attractions as Disneyland, Yosemite Park and Lake Tahoe, among others. Visited by more than 10 million people annually, the iconic 1,200 acre park with its variety of museums, gardens, trails, performing arts venues and cultural and recreational attractions took top honors as the number one spot to visit in the nation's 31st state.

