Authorities release sketch of suspect who harassed teen girl in Tierrasanta

Authorities Thursday made public an artist's rendering of a man who harassed a 12-year-old girl last week by persistently following her through Tierrasanta, refusing to back off and leave her alone until she finally punched him and fled. San Diego police advised parents in the neighborhood east of state Route 15 and south of SR-52 to be on the lookout for the unidentified man and to report any sightings of him.

