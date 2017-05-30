Authorities release sketch of suspect who harassed teen girl in Tierrasanta
Authorities Thursday made public an artist's rendering of a man who harassed a 12-year-old girl last week by persistently following her through Tierrasanta, refusing to back off and leave her alone until she finally punched him and fled. San Diego police advised parents in the neighborhood east of state Route 15 and south of SR-52 to be on the lookout for the unidentified man and to report any sightings of him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|8 min
|Buybull Mullahs
|3
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|10 hr
|roni b
|1
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|20 hr
|Intotheday
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Barry
|262
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Tue
|optokaiba
|41
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Officials: 9 Calif. Boys Watched Porn, Masturba... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|bois room
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC