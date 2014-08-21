August 21, 2014_San Diego_ California_USA_| Jose Azano walks our of federal court with lawyers. | A

August 21, 2014_San Diego_ California...

Jose Azano walks our of federal court with lawyers.

JosA© Susumo Azano Matsura walks out of federal court after an August 2014 hearing in federal court. Mexican tycoon Jos Susumo Azano Matsura, convicted of steering about $600,000 in illegal campaign contributions in the 2012 San Diego mayor's race, won't get a new trial, a federal judge decided Friday.

San Diego, CA

