At UC San Diego, the Dalai Lama calls...

At UC San Diego, the Dalai Lama calls for a 'peaceful century' fueled by compassion, dialogue

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The Dalai Lama speaks to members of the media Friday at UC San Diego. The Dalai Lama 's speech Friday at UC San Diego dwelled on a familiar topic, one he's addressed many times: compassion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too Many Deletions 9 hr What The 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 9 hr What The 283
Review: Quick Lock and Pick Fri germitch 7
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Thu Banger 5
Review: online-versandapo Thu Littlebigrig961966 3
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
San Diego County Fair Jun 11 Mohammad el Baradie 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 17 at 2:20AM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC