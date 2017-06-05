Armed Man Kidnapped Girlfriend, Leading to SWAT Standoff: PD
The man, who was suspected of kidnapping a woman, stayed in his car that had flipped over at the intersection of Pomerado Rd. and Springfield Dr. despite efforts by San Diego police to get him to come out. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eyelash Technician
|9 hr
|Link_of_Lync
|3
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|14 hr
|Capone
|16
|Three Witnesses
|Mon
|Tim Shey
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 4
|Sanara
|1
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Jun 4
|Frogface Kate
|18
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|Jun 4
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Jun 1
|roni b
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC