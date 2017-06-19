Airbnb claims $420M impact on San Die...

Airbnb claims $420M impact on San Diego's economy

SAN DIEGO Short-term lodging service Airbnb on Friday released a report about the $420 million impact it has on San Diego's economy. The report comes as many San Diego neighborhoods continue their fight against short-term rentals saying they negatively affect their quality of life.

