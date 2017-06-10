After a hiccup with permits, a Pacific Beach church is back to feeding the homeless
Volunteers with the Tzu Chi Foundation serve food at Pacific Beach United Methodist Church in Pacific Beach, which provides meals and other services to the homeless. The church recently was required to get a permit for its kitchen after someone complained to the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: online-versandapo
|Fri
|Littlebigrig961966
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Dino
|272
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|Suzy Q
|3
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Thu
|Trump Trump Trump
|20
|Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning
|Jun 7
|sheila moyers
|1
|Eyelash Technician
|Jun 6
|Link_of_Lync
|3
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Capone
|16
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC