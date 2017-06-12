Actor Miles Teller arrested, charged with public drunkenness in San Diego
Miles Teller isn't doing much to alleviate his cocky bro rep . The "Fantastic Four" alum spent some time in a San Diego jail on Sunday after being arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|11 hr
|Had Enough
|6
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|11 hr
|Had Enough
|1
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|Chi
|2
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Sun
|D West
|83
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Instant Karma
|283
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Jun 16
|germitch
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC