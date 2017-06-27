Acosta Hearing Day 2: Suspected DUI d...

Acosta Hearing Day 2: Suspected DUI driver will stand trial

An oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy, was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on charges of hit-and-run, DUI and driving without a license.

