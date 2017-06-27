Acosta Hearing Day 2: Suspected DUI driver will stand trial
An oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene after blowing through a stop sign and crashing his truck into a car containing a family returning home from a day at Disneyland, seriously injuring a 6-year-old boy, was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on charges of hit-and-run, DUI and driving without a license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|Sexchange
|154
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Lisancali
|157
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Lisancali
|84
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Tue
|Dimitri
|6
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Tue
|Dimitri
|11
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Tue
|Dave
|380
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|299
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC