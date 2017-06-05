Accused driver in deadly hit-and-run of tow-truck operator in court
He's accused of causing the death of 55-year-old Fred Griffith alongside the State Route 52, back in February. Gray drove off, but was followed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy, who got the defendant to pull over three-quarters of a mile down the road, Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright said The defendant - who had a half-empty bottle of vodka in his car - was still showing signs of intoxication three hours after the crash, Bright said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eyelash Technician
|5 hr
|Link_of_Lync
|3
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|Capone
|16
|Three Witnesses
|Mon
|Tim Shey
|1
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 4
|Sanara
|1
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Jun 4
|Frogface Kate
|18
|200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i...
|Jun 4
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Jun 1
|roni b
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC