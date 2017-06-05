Accused driver in deadly hit-and-run of tow-truck operator in court

He's accused of causing the death of 55-year-old Fred Griffith alongside the State Route 52, back in February. Gray drove off, but was followed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy, who got the defendant to pull over three-quarters of a mile down the road, Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright said The defendant - who had a half-empty bottle of vodka in his car - was still showing signs of intoxication three hours after the crash, Bright said.

