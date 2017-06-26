A '60s resurgence - at San Diego's Bristol Hotel
Owners of the downtown San Diego Bristol Hotel turned to the '60s for design inspiration when renovating the guest rooms. Owners of the downtown San Diego Bristol Hotel turned to the '60s for design inspiration when renovating the guest rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sea World San Diego
|2 min
|SEA WORLD SAN DIEGO
|76
|4th of July
|9 hr
|SherBear
|1
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Chi
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jun 23
|Opinion
|298
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|10
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Jun 21
|jtr119
|379
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC