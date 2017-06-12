3rd Annual Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk kicks off Father's Day weekend

Beer and baseball lovers alike will be starting off Father's Day weekend on the right foot, participating in the 3rd annual Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk on Saturday. The race's length, a half kilometer longer than the traditional 5k version, is an an ode to what some might call Tony Gwynn's favorite spot on the diamond- the 5.5 hole.

