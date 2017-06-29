3 workers hurt at San Diego Zoo const...

3 workers hurt at San Diego Zoo construction site

Three contractors working at a construction site at the San Diego Zoo were transported to area hospitals with injuries Thursday afternoon, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

