3 San Diego-based ships leave on deployment
Three San Diego-based ships and some local air units left on deployment Monday, joining the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. The guided-missile destroyers USS Howard and USS Pinckney, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton, departed from Naval Base San Diego.
