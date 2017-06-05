3 San Diego-based ships leave on depl...

3 San Diego-based ships leave on deployment

Three San Diego-based ships and some local air units left on deployment Monday, joining the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. The guided-missile destroyers USS Howard and USS Pinckney, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton, departed from Naval Base San Diego.

