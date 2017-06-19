3 indicted in San Diego in large fentanyl seizure

A federal investigation in San Diego has led to drug-related charges against three people in what authorities said was one of the largest seizures of fentanyl in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized nearly 100 pounds of the potent synthetic drug, most of it from a house in Lemon Grove, according to an indictment unsealed Monday. The load represents millions of lethal doses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

