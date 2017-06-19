3 indicted in San Diego in large fentanyl seizure
A federal investigation in San Diego has led to drug-related charges against three people in what authorities said was one of the largest seizures of fentanyl in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized nearly 100 pounds of the potent synthetic drug, most of it from a house in Lemon Grove, according to an indictment unsealed Monday. The load represents millions of lethal doses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|2 hr
|Beyond Rotten
|8
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|2 hr
|Distant Second
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Get Over It
|285
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Chi
|2
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Sun
|D West
|83
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|2
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Jun 16
|germitch
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC