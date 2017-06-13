3 dead in San Diego crashes, including a wrong-way driver

Three people died in collisions in San Diego early Tuesday, including a wrong-way driver who killed himself and another driver on state Route 52. Three people died in collisions in San Diego early Tuesday, including a wrong-way driver who killed himself and another driver on state Route 52. Three people died in collisions in San Diego early Tuesday, including a wrong-way driver who killed himself and another driver on state Route 52. A motorist first reported the wrong-way driver heading east in westbound freeway lanes east of Interstate 5 about 12:30 a.m. Another motorist called 911 about a minute later, saying a pickup going the wrong way had collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz, the California Highway Patrol said.

