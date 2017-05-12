$259,900 Golden Hill condo
The view of the living room from the kitchen of a recently remodeled one bedroom, 540-square-foot condo, asking price $259,900, located in Golden Hill The view of the living room from the kitchen of a recently remodeled one bedroom, 540-square-foot condo, asking price $259,900, located in Golden Hill The Villa Clarissa condo complex where a recently remodeled one bedroom, 540-square-foot condo, is for sale, asking price $259,900, in Golden Hill in San Diego. The Villa Clarissa condo complex where a recently remodeled one bedroom, 540-square-foot condo, is for sale, asking price $259,900, in Golden Hill in San Diego.
