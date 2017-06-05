2 guests contract Legionnaires' disease at Rio Las Vegas
Two people who made separate trips to Rio Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in March and April contracted Legionnaires' disease. Mark Bergtholdt, environmental health supervisor, says the hotel began using chlorine at high temperatures on Thursday to disinfect its rooms and water system.
