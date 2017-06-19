1 Killed in Rollover Crash Off I-5 Ra...

1 Killed in Rollover Crash Off I-5 Ramp in Sorrento Valley

Read more: NBC San Diego

One person was killed in a rollover crash at the end of the off ramp on Interstate 5 in Sorrento Valley Monday morning, confirmed California Highway Patrol . San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

San Diego, CA

