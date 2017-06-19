1 Killed in Rollover Crash Off I-5 Ramp in Sorrento Valley
One person was killed in a rollover crash at the end of the off ramp on Interstate 5 in Sorrento Valley Monday morning, confirmed California Highway Patrol . San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Ron
|286
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|10 hr
|Beyond Rotten
|8
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|10 hr
|Distant Second
|2
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Chi
|2
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Sun
|D West
|83
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|2
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Jun 16
|germitch
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC