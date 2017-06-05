1 Dead, 1 Wounded After Shooting in H...

1 Dead, 1 Wounded After Shooting in Horton Plaza: PD

49 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

At least one person was killed in a midnight shooting near San Diego's popular shopping complex, Horton Plaza, downtown, San Diego police confirmed to NBC 7. The shooting happened at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday on the seventh floor of Horton Plaza, on Broadway, an outdoor mall, SDPD Lieutenant Holden said.

