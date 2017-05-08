Zayo Buys Kio data centres in San Diego

Zayo Buys Kio data centres in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Converge! Network Digest

Zayo Group announced that it has completed the acquisition for $12 million of Kio Networks' San Diego data centres, specifically two facilities located at 12270 World Trade Drive and 9606 Aero Drive. Zayo stated that it has experienced increasing demand for data centre and interconnection services in San Diego, driven by customers in the IT, healthcare and professional services sectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr Colesteww 386
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... May 5 TruthComesinHeavy... 1
mass shooting May 2 Thousands 4
Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11) May 2 Billy 331
Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county May 2 Milfhunter789 1
Islamophobia Apr 28 Juan Diaz 35
News Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa... Apr 28 Upsetinsandiego 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC