Zayo Buys Kio data centres in San Diego

Zayo Group announced that it has completed the acquisition for $12 million of Kio Networks' San Diego data centres, specifically two facilities located at 12270 World Trade Drive and 9606 Aero Drive. Zayo stated that it has experienced increasing demand for data centre and interconnection services in San Diego, driven by customers in the IT, healthcare and professional services sectors.

