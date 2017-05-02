Woman killed in University City shoot...

Woman killed in University City shooting called 'beautiful, funny, feisty'

Those were Monique Clark's last words, according to another guest who was at the poolside party Sunday in University City when a gunman opened fire. The 35-year-old woman was one of seven people shot by Peter Selis , 49, at the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex, and the only one to die.

