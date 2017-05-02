Woman killed in University City shooting called 'beautiful, funny, feisty'
Those were Monique Clark's last words, according to another guest who was at the poolside party Sunday in University City when a gunman opened fire. The 35-year-old woman was one of seven people shot by Peter Selis , 49, at the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex, and the only one to die.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|17 min
|Horny Cub
|301
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|14 hr
|national city con...
|1
|mass shooting
|Tue
|Thousands
|4
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Billy
|331
|Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county
|Tue
|Milfhunter789
|1
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC