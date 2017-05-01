Woman critical after shark attack on California beach

In this Sunday, April 30, 2017 photo, a sign warns beach goers at San Onofre State Beach after a woman was attacked by a shark in the area Saturday, along the Camp Pendleton Marine base in San Diego ... CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - A woman who lost part of her right leg in a shark attack while wading at a popular Southern California beach was listed in critical condition Monday at a hospital.

