Woman critical after shark attack on California beach
A woman who lost part of her right leg in a shark attack while wading at a popular Southern California beach was listed in critical condition Monday at a hospital. Leeanne Ericson was rescued Saturday by a handful of Camp Pendleton beachgoers, including one who used a tourniquet fashioned from a surfboard leash to stanch the bleeding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Funtimes2017
|277
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Capone
|498
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Billy
|331
|Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county
|3 hr
|Milfhunter789
|1
|mass shooting
|4 hr
|Thousands
|3
|jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l...
|8 hr
|LA unified
|3
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|22 hr
|Capone
|68
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC