Woman attacked by bees in Rancho Bernardo
A witness says at one point hundreds of bees were covering her body, and her baby and dog had to be rushed to safety. "I'm typing on the computer and I hear this woman screaming so I came from my house and see out from fence and I see a woman lying on the ground kind of swatting stuff," said Lackner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho...
|6 hr
|07 Mustang
|4
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|7 hr
|Molly O
|141
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|20 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|22 hr
|paula
|4
|Best Solar Company in San Diego
|Tue
|Janis
|1
|Homicide Investigation: Woman found dead at dow... (Dec '15)
|May 20
|Meme
|2
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC