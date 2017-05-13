Why the CEO of San Diego's Red Cross is sleeping in a shipping container
Bill Earley, CEO of the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties, has been sleeping in a mock disaster shelter to raise money for the organization. Bill Earley, CEO of the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties, has been sleeping in a mock disaster shelter to raise money for the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Mitchel16162
|473
|Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho...
|7 hr
|Ray Jah
|2
|Homeless Encampment 'Bamboo City' Dismantled In... (Sep '08)
|Fri
|Edwin
|15
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|May 10
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC