West Coast Real Estate Update - May 2...

West Coast Real Estate Update - May 2017 - #2

5 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

In Open Spirit, LLC v. United States , No. 15-370C , the U.S. Court of Federal Claims upheld the cancellation of a bid process for a lease of federal property shortly before the contract was to be awarded.

