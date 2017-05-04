Vigil held for woman killed in mass shooting; details on victims emerge
The woman gunned down Sunday by a gunman, who police said shot seven people at a poolside birthday party in University City after a breakup with his girlfriend, was identified as 35-year-old Monique Clark - a mother of three children. Clark's mother, Michelle Fuget, wrote on her daughter's GoFundMe page , "my granddaughters lost their mother, I lost my daughter, her siblings lost their sister, and countless other family members and close friends have lost someone who was taken from us too soon due to a senseless, cowardess act of violence."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mass shooting
|May 2
|Thousands
|4
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|May 2
|Billy
|331
|Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county
|May 2
|Milfhunter789
|1
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
|Border wall: Final models to be displayed in Sa...
|Apr 27
|John Karey
|3
|looking for
|Apr 27
|Benjamin isaccs c...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC