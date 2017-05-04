Vigil held for woman killed in mass shooting; details on victims emerge

The woman gunned down Sunday by a gunman, who police said shot seven people at a poolside birthday party in University City after a breakup with his girlfriend, was identified as 35-year-old Monique Clark - a mother of three children. Clark's mother, Michelle Fuget, wrote on her daughter's GoFundMe page , "my granddaughters lost their mother, I lost my daughter, her siblings lost their sister, and countless other family members and close friends have lost someone who was taken from us too soon due to a senseless, cowardess act of violence."

