Vigil held for woman killed in mass s...

Vigil held for woman killed in mass shooting; details on victims emerge

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The woman gunned down Sunday by a gunman, who police said shot seven people at a poolside birthday party in University City after a breakup with his girlfriend, was identified as 35-year-old Monique Clark - a mother of three children. Clark's mother, Michelle Fuget, wrote on her daughter's GoFundMe page , "my granddaughters lost their mother, I lost my daughter, her siblings lost their sister, and countless other family members and close friends have lost someone who was taken from us too soon due to a senseless, cowardess act of violence."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mass shooting May 2 Thousands 4
Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11) May 2 Billy 331
Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county May 2 Milfhunter789 1
Islamophobia Apr 28 Juan Diaz 35
News Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa... Apr 28 Upsetinsandiego 1
News Border wall: Final models to be displayed in Sa... Apr 27 John Karey 3
looking for Apr 27 Benjamin isaccs c... 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Diego County was issued at May 04 at 2:33AM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC