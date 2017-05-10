Varsity 8 Fourth in Grand Final, Varsity 4 Second in Petite Final at Dad Vail Regatta
The University of California San Diego women's rowing team finished fourth in the Varsity 8 Grand Final and second in the Varsity 4 Petite Final at the Dad Vail Regatta Saturday on the Schuykill River in Pennsylvania. In the tightly-contested main event for Division II and Division III Varsity 8 crews, the Tritons crossed the finish line in 6:39.931, seven seconds behind winner Central Oklahoma, which posted a 6:32.902.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UC San Diego Tritons.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|23 min
|dickjustice6
|494
|Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho...
|Sat
|Ray Jah
|2
|Homeless Encampment 'Bamboo City' Dismantled In... (Sep '08)
|May 12
|Edwin
|15
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|May 10
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC