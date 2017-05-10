Varsity 8 Fourth in Grand Final, Varsity 4 Second in Petite Final at Dad Vail Regatta

The University of California San Diego women's rowing team finished fourth in the Varsity 8 Grand Final and second in the Varsity 4 Petite Final at the Dad Vail Regatta Saturday on the Schuykill River in Pennsylvania. In the tightly-contested main event for Division II and Division III Varsity 8 crews, the Tritons crossed the finish line in 6:39.931, seven seconds behind winner Central Oklahoma, which posted a 6:32.902.

