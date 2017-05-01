US police kill beer-drinking poolside...

US police kill beer-drinking poolside gunman who shot eight in San Diego

23 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Police have shot and killed a man who had opened fire beside a pool at a US apartment complex, while holding a beer in his other hand, wounding eight people. San Diego police chief Shelley Zimmerman told an evening news conference the gunman was killed after pointing his weapon at police, who had responded to reports of shots being fired at an apartment complex in suburbof La Jolla just after 6 pm, Sunday .

