Two bodies found at Otay Mesa strip mall

7 hrs ago

Two people were found dead early Wednesday near an Otay Mesa shopping center. The bodies were discovered along Palm Avenue near Beyer Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. by a man who was power washing the parking lot.

