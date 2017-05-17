Two bodies found at Otay Mesa strip mall
Two people were found dead early Wednesday near an Otay Mesa shopping center. The bodies were discovered along Palm Avenue near Beyer Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. by a man who was power washing the parking lot.
