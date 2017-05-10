Trump supporters are still with him, his critics most certainly are not
Cesar Vera, from San Diego, fishes from the Ocean Beach pier. He said his unfavorable opinion of the new president mostly held steady since Donald Trump has taken office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|FYI
|249
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|6 hr
|SC u42589
|36
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Sat
|Mark Suckinburger
|2
|Homicide Investigation: Woman found dead at dow... (Dec '15)
|Sat
|Meme
|2
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Sat
|Meganthevegan
|3
|Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho...
|May 13
|Ray Jah
|2
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC