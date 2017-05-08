Tony Gwynn statue unveiled in Poway
A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday in Poway for an 11-foot-high statue honoring deceased Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn. The ceremony is scheduled on what would have been Gwynn's 57th birthday.
