Tony Gwynn statue unveiled in Poway

16 hrs ago

A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday in Poway for an 11-foot-high statue honoring deceased Hall of Fame baseball player Tony Gwynn. The ceremony is scheduled on what would have been Gwynn's 57th birthday.

