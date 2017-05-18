The system is under fire for maintaining a $175 million secret fund.
The regents who oversee the University of California defended the system's president, former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, during their first public in-person meeting following a scathing state audit. Regent Norman Pattiz said he was "still delighted" with Napolitano's leadership during the meeting Thursday morning at a conference room on UCSF's Mission Bay campus, echoing comments made by other regents.
