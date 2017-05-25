Testing School Water for Lead Costs City $500K+
City officials told NBC 7's Wendy Fry that since alarming levels of lead were found in the water a La Mirada School in February, the city has received more requests for lead testing than any other county in the entire state. Testing schools for lead in water has become very costly for the City of San Diego.
