Teenage boy killed by San Diego police after pointing a BB gun at officers called 911 moments ear...
A mother and her daughter pay their respects at a memorial in front of Torrey Pines High School for a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by San Diego police early Saturday. A mother and her daughter pay their respects at a memorial in front of Torrey Pines High School for a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by San Diego police early Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|38 min
|a7med5alid1
|363
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Sat
|elarabianking
|25
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|May 5
|Capone
|499
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 5
|Most Corruption
|242
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|mass shooting
|May 2
|Thousands
|4
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|May 2
|Billy
|331
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC