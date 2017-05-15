SWAT underway after body found inside a La Jolla home
Jack in the Box's stock surged after the fast-food chain said it would consider spinning off its Qdoba Mexican restaurant chain. San Diego State University announced Tuesday that it has ended negotiations with the group behind the Soccer City development proposed for Mission Valley, and called on the city of San Diego to issue a request for other proposals for use of the Qualcomm Stadium property.
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|1 hr
|Marcossreysss516
|27
|Gay teens (May '13)
|15 hr
|Lets_talks155
|58
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Laura Moore
|36
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Noneya
|501
|Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho...
|May 13
|Ray Jah
|2
|Homeless Encampment 'Bamboo City' Dismantled In... (Sep '08)
|May 12
|Edwin
|15
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
