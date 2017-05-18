Sunset Cliffs passes Fiesta Island as...

Sunset Cliffs passes Fiesta Island as dirtiest beach

Read more: San Diego Reader

The beaches of Sunset Cliffs have supplanted Fiesta Island in Mission Bay for the dubious distinction of San Diego's dirtiest shoreline, according to new data from San Diego Coastkeeper and the Surfrider Foundation's San Diego chapter. Analyzing nearly 188,000 pieces of trash picked up by volunteers at beach cleanups over the past year, the groups found that volunteers at the cliffs recovered an average of 5.67 pounds of trash, compared to 0.42 pounds at La Jolla Shores, the region's cleanest beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

San Diego, CA

