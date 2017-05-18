Students taken into custody in Rancho...

Students taken into custody in Rancho Bernardo High lockdown

Rancho Bernardo High School, at 13010 Paseo Lucido, was placed on lockdown Thursday due to the discovery of a "concerning note'' inside a restroom, according to school officials. San Diego police officers were called in just after noon to check out the campus and make sure there were no hazards present.

