Students taken into custody in Rancho Bernardo High lockdown
Rancho Bernardo High School, at 13010 Paseo Lucido, was placed on lockdown Thursday due to the discovery of a "concerning note'' inside a restroom, according to school officials. San Diego police officers were called in just after noon to check out the campus and make sure there were no hazards present.
