State auditor says UC Santa Cruz altered UCOP survey responses
UC Santa Cruz Chancellor George Blumenthal knowingly altered his campus's response to a state auditor's survey under the direction of UC President Janet Napolitano's staff, according to state auditor Elaine Howle. Howle revealed the "intentional" interference in the April 25 investigative report , "The University of California Office of the President: It Failed to Disclose Tens of Millions in Surplus Funds, and Its Budget Practices Are Misleading."
