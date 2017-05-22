Soccer City: Plan receives enough signatures to qualify for vote

The group behind the proposed SoccerCity development collected enough valid petition signatures to require the San Diego City Council to either consider approving the Mission Hills project or placing it before voters, the city clerk reported Monday. According to the city clerk's office, a sampling of 3 percent of the 108,000 signatures submitted last month resulted in a projection that well over 81,000 would be valid, or 110 percent of the required total.

