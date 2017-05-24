Six people charged in San Diego illegal hash oil operation, including a lawyer
Six people face felony charges stemming from an illegal hash oil manufacturing and distribution operation in San Diego, prosecutors said Wednesday. The defendants are accused of conspiring to use flammable, volatile and toxic chemicals to extract the hash oil - which comes from marijuana - and then sell it out of state.
