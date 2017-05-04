Shark Attack: Doctors say victim is doing remarkably well
An update on the condition of Leeanne Ericson, the woman who was attacked by a shark Saturday in the waters off of San Onofre in northern San Diego County, was given by her surgeon Friday at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Ericson's admitting trauma surgeon at Scripps, Gail Tominaga, M.D., shared information on behalf of Ericson's family about the chain of events that transpired during and immediately after the shark attack at a news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Hey
|351
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|4 hr
|elarabianking
|25
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Fri
|Capone
|499
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Most Corruption
|242
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|Fri
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|mass shooting
|May 2
|Thousands
|4
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|May 2
|Billy
|331
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC