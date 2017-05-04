Shark Attack: Doctors say victim is d...

Shark Attack: Doctors say victim is doing remarkably well

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

An update on the condition of Leeanne Ericson, the woman who was attacked by a shark Saturday in the waters off of San Onofre in northern San Diego County, was given by her surgeon Friday at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Ericson's admitting trauma surgeon at Scripps, Gail Tominaga, M.D., shared information on behalf of Ericson's family about the chain of events that transpired during and immediately after the shark attack at a news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Hey 351
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 4 hr elarabianking 25
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Fri Capone 499
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Most Corruption 242
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... Fri TruthComesinHeavy... 1
mass shooting May 2 Thousands 4
Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11) May 2 Billy 331
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Diego County was issued at May 06 at 9:40PM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC