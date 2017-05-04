Shark Attack: Doctors say victim is doing remarkably well

An update on the condition of Leeanne Ericson, the woman who was attacked by a shark Saturday in the waters off of San Onofre in northern San Diego County, was given by her surgeon Friday at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Ericson's admitting trauma surgeon at Scripps, Gail Tominaga, M.D., shared information on behalf of Ericson's family about the chain of events that transpired during and immediately after the shark attack at a news conference.

