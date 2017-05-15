Shark activity caught on camera along California coast
On Saturday afternoon, a drone spotted Glenn and a friend in their boat off Capistrano Beach as 2 juvenile great whites circled. "It was about 2-3 feet [away], I could've reached out, he was just under the surface, he went right under, while we were stopped, and he cruised right under the boat," said Glenn "Pretty stoked, pretty adrenalized, to get some photos," Glenn said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|5 hr
|Noneya
|501
|Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho...
|May 13
|Ray Jah
|2
|Homeless Encampment 'Bamboo City' Dismantled In... (Sep '08)
|May 12
|Edwin
|15
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|mass shooting
|May 2
|Thousands
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC