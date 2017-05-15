Shark activity caught on camera along California coast

On Saturday afternoon, a drone spotted Glenn and a friend in their boat off Capistrano Beach as 2 juvenile great whites circled. "It was about 2-3 feet [away], I could've reached out, he was just under the surface, he went right under, while we were stopped, and he cruised right under the boat," said Glenn "Pretty stoked, pretty adrenalized, to get some photos," Glenn said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.