Search warrants reveal gun accessories, syringes in San Diego shooter's apartment
Seven people were injured and one victim died at a pool party in a University City apartment complex after 49-year-old Peter Selis fired his gun at the crowd. Seven people were injured and one victim died at a pool party in a University City apartment complex after 49-year-old Peter Selis fired his gun at the crowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|18 min
|matt
|467
|Homeless Encampment 'Bamboo City' Dismantled In... (Sep '08)
|20 hr
|Edwin
|15
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Beltrin
|244
|Makayla Ramsey
|Wed
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Wed
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Wed
|Micky Likesit
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC