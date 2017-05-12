Search warrants reveal gun accessorie...

Search warrants reveal gun accessories, syringes in San Diego shooter's apartment

Seven people were injured and one victim died at a pool party in a University City apartment complex after 49-year-old Peter Selis fired his gun at the crowd. Seven people were injured and one victim died at a pool party in a University City apartment complex after 49-year-old Peter Selis fired his gun at the crowd.

San Diego, CA

