San Diego sidewalk cafe rules don't m...

San Diego sidewalk cafe rules don't make sense

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

Island Pasta. "We own this little piece of land beside the sidewalk. And the magic thing is it curves away from Highway 75." Scene One: You don't even want to know when this is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 8 min Mitchel16162 417
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) 5 hr Chewy 70
Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10) 10 hr Renny 35
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) May 7 Gordy 243
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) May 6 elarabianking 25
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... May 5 TruthComesinHeavy... 1
mass shooting May 2 Thousands 4
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,048 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC