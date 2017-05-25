There are on the KFMB-TV San Diego story from 19 hrs ago, titled San Diego schools sued over anti-Islamophobia campaign. In it, KFMB-TV San Diego reports that:

Six parents have sued the San Diego school district, alleging that its anti-Islamophobia campaign favors Islam over other religions and grants special protections to Muslim students. Charles LiMandri, an attorney for the parents, called the campaign a "politically correct solution to a problem that does not exist."

