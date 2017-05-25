San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer heads to his City Hall office
San Diego is launching a new effort to clean up nine specific areas of the city struggling with excessive litter and illegal dumping. The one-year pilot project will target Ocean Beach , Point Loma , Logan Heights, San Ysidro , City Heights , Paradise Valley and three combination zones: Mission Beach/Pacific Beach, Webster/Mount Hope in southeastern San Diego and the South Bay area near the international border.
