San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer heads...

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer heads to his City Hall office

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego is launching a new effort to clean up nine specific areas of the city struggling with excessive litter and illegal dumping. The one-year pilot project will target Ocean Beach , Point Loma , Logan Heights, San Ysidro , City Heights , Paradise Valley and three combination zones: Mission Beach/Pacific Beach, Webster/Mount Hope in southeastern San Diego and the South Bay area near the international border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Diego Lyft Promo Code Driver & Rider 'SanDi... (Jun '16) 14 hr crazystever 2
News Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho... Wed 07 Mustang 4
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) Wed Molly O 141
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) Tue Your Service Prov... 3
Review: Quick Lock and Pick May 23 paula 4
Best Solar Company in San Diego May 23 Janis 1
News Homicide Investigation: Woman found dead at dow... (Dec '15) May 20 Meme 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC