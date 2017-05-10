San Diego helping immigrant employees...

San Diego helping immigrant employees with citizenship

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Legal immigrants working for the city of San Diego or at the San Diego International Airport will have citizenship-related services available to them at their workplace, thanks to a new partnership announced Friday. The city, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and the airport will team with the National Immigration Forum's New American Workforce to aid workers and their families seeking to become U.S. citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 3 hr BBC 477
News Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho... 16 hr Ray Jah 2
News Homeless Encampment 'Bamboo City' Dismantled In... (Sep '08) Fri Edwin 15
Mountain View Music Thread (May '15) Thu Musikologist 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) May 11 Beltrin 244
Makayla Ramsey May 10 Ready Edie 4
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) May 10 Theprez TRUMP 84
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,001,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC