San Diego helping immigrant employees with citizenship
Legal immigrants working for the city of San Diego or at the San Diego International Airport will have citizenship-related services available to them at their workplace, thanks to a new partnership announced Friday. The city, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and the airport will team with the National Immigration Forum's New American Workforce to aid workers and their families seeking to become U.S. citizens.
